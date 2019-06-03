House Schedules First Hearing On Mueller’s Findings

The House Judiciary Committee scheduled its first hearings focused on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into election interference by Russia and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign Monday.

The committee, led by New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, plans on interviewing those mentioned in the Mueller report to focus on “the most overt acts of obstruction.” The hearings are titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes” and have been scheduled for June 10.

“While the White House continues to cover up and stonewall, and to prevent the American people from knowing the truth, we will continue to move forward with our investigation,” Nadler said in a statement. “These hearings will allow us to examine the findings laid out in Mueller’s report so that we can work to protect the rule of law and protect future elections through consideration of legislative and other remedies.”

“Given the threat posed by the President’s alleged misconduct, our first hearing will focus on President Trump’s most overt acts of obstruction. In the coming weeks, other hearings will focus on other important aspects of the Mueller report,” he continued.

Muller defended his report into the Trump campaign at a press conference, saying he found no collusion between Russia and the campaign, and that he would be “formally closing the special counsel’s office” and that he would be “resigning from the Department of Justice to return to private life.”

Mueller also said that “there was insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy,” and that the report would be his testimony if Congress issues a subpoena for him to testify, saying, “the report is my testimony.” Since Mueller resigned, it will be harder for Congress to get him to appear since he will be a private citizen.

Nadler said in early April he wanted Mueller to testify before the committee as soon as possible, after Attorney General William Barr addressed the media.

The New York Democrat also called on Mueller to testify in front of the group, after earlier calls from Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the committee. Collins asked Nadler to “immediately” invite Mueller to testify before Congress. However, Mueller is not scheduled to testify.

After Barr announced there was no collusion or obstruction committed by Trump or the Trump campaign, Nadler said that the findings were still unclear and that Congress must hear from Mueller to help better understand the results.

Regardless of the report’s findings, Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump on March 4. (RELATED: Mueller Says His Report Is His ‘Testimony’)

Nadler sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for Constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York Democrat said the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have continued to say the Mueller report is a cover-up.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.