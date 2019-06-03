Ryan Seacrest Blindsided By Kourtney Kardashian Wanting To Leave ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Ryan Seacrest is every single one of us when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian’s decision to possibly leave the iconic reality series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the executive producer of “KUWTK” at the KIIS-FM Wango Tango concert Sunday night, where they asked his thoughts on Kourtney potentially leaving the show.

Seacrest seemed blindsided by the question.

When the star’s comments that she would be happy to leave the show were brought up, Seacrest responded, “She would?”

Kourtney recently revealed she would love to live a life without cameras in an interview with Paper magazine. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi, Hospitalized Due To Allergic Reaction)

“Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney,” Seacrest said. “You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring ’em back so we can do another season or two. Honestly, I don’t know how they do it.”

I agree, Seacrest. The cameras could go away for a little bit, but the show wouldn’t be the same without Kourtney. Don’t get me wrong, the drama comes mostly from Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

However, with Kourtney, you totally lose the comedy angle. She brings the most to the show in terms of personality. Not to mention, she has kids with Scott Disick who is the other funniest person on the show.

Kourtney, I get your need to be hidden from the cameras, but I would be highly disappointed.