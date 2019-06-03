NBA Finals Game 3 Tickets Sell For $50,507.50 Per Seat

Tickets to Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors are selling for an absurd amount of cash.

According to Darren Rovell, two tickets were sold Sunday for the price of $50,507.50 each. Another pair was sold for the combined total of $88,388. This comes on top of some tickets to game four selling for over $80,000. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Beat The Toronto Raptors In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals)

A new per seat record has been set for the NBA Finals. A person paid $50,507.50 PER SEAT on the @warriors website for two courtside seats ($101,015 total) to Game 4. pic.twitter.com/XvW50etv8p — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 2, 2019

A pair of front row floor seats just sold for Game 3 in Oakland on the @warriors website for $88,388. The team’s website sold a pair earlier this week for Wednesday’s game for $93,200. pic.twitter.com/Uo0U5SksGJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 2, 2019

There are parts of this country where you can get a house for $100,000. Maybe not be a great one, but it’d still be a house.

People are shelling out that kind of money for 48 minutes of basketball! I can’t even comprehend what kind of money you’d have to have in order to be comfortable spending north of $50,000 on a single ticket.

We’re talking about generational wealth and then some extra. There’s being rich, and then there’s being wealthy enough to toss away six figures for a game between the Raptors and Warriors.

As I’ve already said before, I have no problem dropping some cash for tickets to a big game, but why not get slightly worse seats and use the money for something better?

I’m all about being part of the action, but my limits for tickets are extremely low relative to $50,000. If that’s the ceiling, consider me on the ground of the basement.

It just seems like such a waste of money. You could spend half that and invest the other half.

Of course, if you’re able to spend $100,000 on tickets, then money is obviously not a big concern to you. I hope this one between the Raptors and Warriors is a great one. There might be some serious buyer’s remorse if it turns into a blowout.

Catch game three on ABC Wednesday night. The series is currently tied 1-1, and we should be in for another great game.

