Tickets For The NBA Finals Game 4 Between The Raptors And Warriors Sell For $181,740

One person spent a ton of cash on tickets to game four of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.

According to Darren Rovell on Wednesday, a person spent $181,740 on four tickets in the second row for what could likely be an elimination game for the Raptors.

Warriors fans aren’t sick of title games. Someone just dropped $181,740 on the @warriors website for four second row floor seats to Game 4. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 29, 2019

My friends, that’s a ton of cash. Game four is going to be at home for Golden State, which means there’s about a billion percent chance this is a rich Silicon Valley bro looking to watch them when the title on their own court. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Will Play The Golden State Warriors In The NBA Finals)

It’s either that or Drake. There is no in-between. I refuse to believe there’s any other option other than the star musician or some tech billionaire.

Those are the only options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 11, 2019 at 3:50am PST

On a side note, why would you even spend that kind of money on tickets? Why not save some dough, buy worse seats and then use the cash for something else?

You know you’re rolling in cash when you can drop nearly $200,000 on tickets to an NBA finals game. That’s some big time cash for a big time winner of life.

You can’t be poor and spending that kind of money. That’s just a fact.

The worst case scenario here is the Raptors win a game and you don’t even get to see the trophy in the fourth matchup of the series.

Either way, I don’t think the guy capable of spending $181,000 on tickets has too much to cry about. What a life to be living!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter