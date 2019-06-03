TV Ratings For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Down 20%

TV ratings for game two of the NBA Finals were in the toilet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ratings for the Warriors win over the Raptors Sunday night were down 20% from the same slot last season. TVByTheNumbers reported the game got 10.79 million viewers.

Game 1 also had awful ratings — the lowest in a decade.

I think it’s safe to say the NBA has a gigantic problem on its hands. These numbers are atrocious. I’m honestly not sure they could get much worse at all. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Beat The Toronto Raptors In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals)

Down 20%! I’ve already floated the idea that LeBron James’ absence is a problem, but it’s starting to look like an insurmountable issue.

These ratings are absolute trash. There’s really no other way to describe them. We’re two games in, both of which have been great, and nobody seems to care.

I really don’t know what the fix is here. Again, the Warriors and Raptors put on a show through the first two games. Both matchups were awesome.

You’d think more people would care, but that’s apparently not the case at all.

Good luck to Adam Silver when it comes to fixing this situation. Game two didn’t even start late. It started at 8:00 p.m. EST., which is more than reasonable!

Still, nobody seemed to want to watch. If you’re an NBA executive, you have to be panicking right now. Next season, I might suggest doing whatever is necessary to get LeBron James back in front of the cameras.

That honestly might be the only thing capable of saving these ratings.