Kevin Durant Out For NBA Finals Game Three

Golden State Warriors’ superstar Kevin Durant will not play in game three of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr made the announcement Tuesday during an open practice. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Miss Game One Of The NBA Finals For The Golden State Warriors)

Steve Kerr confirms that Kevin Durant will be out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals and that Klay Thompson is questionable. pic.twitter.com/bYHJgQTEXL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2019

Out here at the open portion of Warriors practice before Game 3. No sign of Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/4cQd0wiVhf — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) June 4, 2019



Durant has been out since suffering a right calf injury in game five of the team’s second-round series against the Houston Rockets. There is still no word on the status of Warriors’ star Klay Thompson, who suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s game-two win in Toronto. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Out For NBA Finals Game 2)

The Warriors have not exactly missed Durant, going 6-1 without him. At this point, you have to wonder if Durant will be able to reintegrate himself with a team that hasn’t missed a beat without him.

Could Durant’s days in Golden State be numbered?

