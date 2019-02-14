WATCH: NBA Coach Steve Kerr Melts Down After Questionable Call

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr got his money’s worth following a controversial call late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kerr was rightfully upset after a flagrant foul was called on Warriors forward Draymond Green. Green looked to be clearly making a play on the ball but was slapped for a flagrant in what was likely a reputation call. (RELATED: Draymond Green Suspended. Could This Drama Derail Warriors’ Dynasty?)

See for yourself:

Here’s the video of the “flagrant” foul on Draymond Green that sparked the reaction from Kerr. (Via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/Cw7lQgqojM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 14, 2019



It was clearly a bad call, and Kerr was right to be upset. It’s also good optics for Kerr to show his players that he has their back as the team heads into the All-Star break.

Because the Warriors were only down seven points with nearly four minutes left in the game, Kerr will get criticized for exploding under those circumstances, and basically extinguishing whatever chances his team had of winning that game.

However, one game in an 82-game season is not nearly as important as letting the players know you have their back.

The Warriors are headed for their third straight NBA title and the only people that can stop them our themselves. Kerr knows that, and now his team will likely rally around him and Draymond.

