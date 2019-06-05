Trump: Unarmed Civilians Are ‘Sitting Ducks’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that unarmed civilians are “sitting ducks” by obeying laws that prevent carrying guns for self-defense.

“When somebody has a gun illegally and nobody else has a gun because the laws are that you can’t have a gun, those people are gone,” Trump told “Good Morning Britain’s” Piers Morgan during an interview that covered a range of gun control topics.

“They have no chance,” he added.

The POTUS discusses gun violence with @piersmorgan. He says unarmed civilians are ‘sitting ducks’ and don’t stand a chance when faced with ‘bad guys’ with guns. He adds if people were armed during the Paris attacks ‘it would have never happened’.#GMBTrump pic.twitter.com/UI9L56Ifgh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

Morgan brought up the Virginia Beach shootings as the latest example of America’s high gun crime rate.

“America has a particular issue with gun violence. There’s been a 150 mass shootings in America this year alone. In Britain, we have 35 gun deaths a year,” Morgan said.

“Yeah, but in London you have stabbings allover. I read an article where everyone’s being stabbed,” Trump replied. “They said your hospital is a sea of blood all over the floors.”

“We have a problem with knife crime,” Morgan responded.

Trump told Morgan that the Paris shootings in November 2015 that killed 118 would never have happened had “two or three of those people had a gun.” (RELATED: French Authorities Secure Concert Hall: 12 Freed, 118 Dead)

Morgan praised Trump for his stand on banning “bump stocks” after the Las Vegas shootings in October 2017, asking if he would also wanted to ban “silencers,” because one was reportedly used in the Virginia Beach shootings.

Trump said he would “think about it.”

“The bad guys are not getting rid of their guns,” Trump said. “Pretty much everybody agrees with that.”

