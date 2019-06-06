Bench-Clearing Brawl Breaks Out After Bunt Breaks Up No-Hitter

Benches cleared in a minor league baseball game Tuesday night between the Hartford Yard Goats — the Colorado Rockies’ Double A affiliate — and the Trenton Thunder — the New York Yankees’ double league affiliate.

Yard Goats’ pitcher Ben Bowden entered the game looking to finish off a team no-hitter. Then, Thunder batter Matt Lipka laid down a bunt that ended the bid. (RELATED: This MLB Pitcher Almost Died Last Year. Here’s How His First Trip Back To The Mound Turned Out)

Here is the bunt that broke up the @GoYardGoats no-hit bid in the 9th. What does Hartford starter Rico Garcia think of it? ???? https://t.co/JKJTmZDBEb pic.twitter.com/24r6ZHwEj4 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 5, 2019



In the game of baseball, few accomplishments are as revered as a no-hitter. For a pitcher to lose that opportunity due to a bunt has to be deeply upsetting. Clearly, the entire Thunder squad agreed, and a benches-clearing brawl subsequently broke out. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Throws Temper Tantrum, Gets Ejected In Loss To Mets)

Aftermath of a near fight at the end of the @GoYardGoats and @TrentonThunder game at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. 3-0 win for the Goats allowing only one hit as a team. #NoGoatsNoGlory #Pride #NBCCT @NBCConnecticut @GLucivero pic.twitter.com/N1QL5XUWFo — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) June 5, 2019

I understand being bitter over losing the no-hitter, but this brawl was a little over the top. The score was only 3-0 at that point, so a bunt made sense from a game strategy.

In this circumstance, a bunt should not have provoked a brawl.

