REPORT: New England Patriots Believe Rob Gronkowski Will Come Out Of Retirement

Members of the New England Patriots apparently believe Rob Gronkowski will return.

According to Mike Freeman, people within the organization believe the former star tight end will return once the “season gets going.” (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Says Speculation Of An NFL Comeback Can Be Put To ‘Rest’)

Gronk hung it up after winning his third Super Bowl this past season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Mar 24, 2019 at 2:53pm PDT

This is fun to speculate about, but I really do think Gronk is done. He seems incredibly happy not playing football, he’s got three rings and he’s got plenty of the money in the bank.

Given his history with injuries, why would he want to continue to get banged around on the field? What more does he really have to prove?

In all honesty, I wouldn’t step on a field ever again if I was him. He doesn’t need the money, he has his legacy and there isn’t really any point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Feb 4, 2019 at 8:09am PST

However, I’m sure this talk won’t be going away anytime soon. Gronk is just way too big of a figure and way too entertaining for his storylines to just disappear.

He’s magic in front of the camera, which means people will always be debating what he’s up to. Even though he made it clear he’s not coming back, I’m sure that won’t stop the chatter at all.

Video: A smiling Rob Gronkowski answers questions from reporters, saying there will always be a family feel at Gillette Stadium, while touching on his connection with the New England community, how he plans to do more events like this, and how life is good in retirement. pic.twitter.com/74zFGXH1Kk — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 2, 2019

We can debate this until we’re blue in the faces, but I’ll be very surprised if we ever see Gronk put on a uniform ever again. It’s time for him to enjoy his career after football.

