REPORT: New Movie ’79ers’ Will Be Like ‘The Goonies’ For Adults

The new film “79ers” sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie “centers on a group of estranged friends who are forced back together after 20 years to complete a treasure hunt they attempted as misfit teens but never completed.” It’s also being coined as “The Goonies” for adults.

Seth Rogen’s production company Point Grey and Will Ferrell’s company Gary Sanchez are producing the film together. It’ll be directed by Kay Cannon. (RELATED: Remember The Hit Movie ‘Step Brothers’? One Of The Stars Reveals If There Will Be A Sequel)

You can go ahead and count me in for this one for sure. I don’t even know who is in the cast yet, and I’m already locked in.

“The Goonies” pretty much defined my childhood. It was one of the best movies I’d ever seen, and I used to watch it religiously. True story, I once got a high school teacher to cancel class for a few days so we could watch it. If I never contributed anything else to the school, at least I got that done.

There’s zero chance I’m not seeing an adult version of the same concept. Even if it’s only 10% as good as “The Goonies,” which is universally accepted as a classic, it’ll still be worth watching. That’s just a fact, especially with Rogen and Ferrell involved.

There is no set release date yet, but you know I’ll be keeping all of you updated. This sounds like one of the better movies we’ve heard about in a long time.

Again, even if it’s only a fraction as great as the 1980s hit, then we’re all in for a fun time.