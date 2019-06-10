Man Reportedly Behind Drunk Pelosi Video Says He Received Threats After Reporters Outed Him

The man who allegedly manipulated a Facebook video to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi look drunk says his life was turned upside down after reporters revealed his identity.

“I have been threatened. People have threatened me — saying, ‘Oh, we got to find him and get him.’ Stuff like that,” Shawn Brooks, a black man, told Fox News host Jesse Waters in an interview Saturday. The Daily Beast revealed his identity in a lengthy June 2 article, which painted Brooks as an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.

WATCH:

Shawn Brooks, who posted the doctored Pelosi video on Facebook, weighs in on The Daily Beast doxxing him, says: -The reporter took quotes out of context

-He has lost work as a result

-Has received threats

-His family won’t talk to him now that they know he is a Trump supporter pic.twitter.com/yqpPfQYlun — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 9, 2019

He added: “My family members won’t even talk to me now. They call me a race traitor. It’s been kind of rough.” Brooks also suggested that the reporter who talked to him about the story took several of his comments out of context.

The video artificially slowed Pelosi’s speech and mannerisms. It was identified as a fake, but not before it had been shared across multiple social media platforms. (RELATED: Daily Beast Outs ‘Culprit’ Behind Infamous Drunk Pelosi Video: A Black Forklift Operator From New York)

Politicians, pundits and activists alike called on social media companies to remove the video from circulation. Facebook ultimately opted to simply label the video as “fake” and suppress its prominence in people’s feeds even after YouTube dinged the video, noting that it violated the company’s terms of service.

Brooks told The Daily Beast in a phone interview that he was not responsible for creating the altered video and claimed that there were other admins on Facebook pages who could have posted it. He posted a screenshot on Facebook showing what he claimed were the identities of the other administrators.

The Daily Beast has not responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about the nature of its report.

Follow Chris White on Facebook and Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.