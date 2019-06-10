Sophie Turner Reveals She Once Tried To Get This ‘Friends’ Actor To Ask Her Out

Sophie Turner opened up about just how big of a crush she had on Matthew Perry before marrying pop star Joe Jonas.

The story started with a tweet from 2016 in which Turner exposed herself as a “Friends” fan, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 26, 2016

“Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home,” Turner wrote in the original tweet.

Turner clarified it was a little more than just a crush in a “Behind The Tweets” video shared by Twitter.

Find someone who loves you as much as @SophieT loves @Maisie_Williams and Chanandler Bong <3 Let’s go #BehindTheTweets ???? pic.twitter.com/7HdmKYCzkE — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) June 7, 2019

“I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette,” she recalled in the video. “And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette.”

However, when the time came to put her plan into action, Perry’s cigarette was already lit. (RELATED: Sophie Turner Reveals She And Joe Jonas Broke Up For 24 Hours Before Tying The Knot)

“That was just embarrassing. I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don’t know, reach out to me, and ask me on a date or something,” she said. “But he didn’t.”

Let’s be real here, everyone has a crush on Perry. Or maybe, everyone just has a crush on Chandler Bing. It’s hard to think that Perry’s personality in real life is not the exact same as Chandler Bing’s on the best show of all time.