Odell Beckham Jr. Says Nobody In The NFL Has To ‘Deal With’ What He Does

Odell Beckham Jr. apparently thinks he has to deal with stuff nobody else in the NFL does.

OBJ has been the center of attention this offseason after he was traded to the Browns from the Giants, and expectations are sky-high in Cleveland. The talented receiver isn’t doing anything to help calm the situation. In fact, he’s really only making it worse. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

Albert Breer published the following quote from the Browns receiver Monday:

I don’t think anybody knows what it’s like to be me, what I go through on a daily basis. Like, every single thing I have to deal with, that’s something that nobody else I feel like has to deal with. I feel like I’m in a way different position than anybody else in the NFL. I feel like I deal with more. I take more. There’s things I’ve done in the past. But as a man I’ve tried to grow a lot and tried to put a lot of stuff behind me, and it’s like it just keeps getting brought up.

This wasn’t something for OBJ to say. You know why he feels like he has to deal with all this extra stuff? He has to deal with unnecessary stuff because he can’t seem to just keep his head down.

He has no rings, no postseason success, he’s on a new team and the circus just never ends. Is he talented? Of course, but let’s not pretend like people are out to get him.

I think everybody wants to see him succeed, but his antics can get tiring quick. You know when you can become the center of attention? Once you have a Super Bowl victory under your belt. Until then, there’s really no room for that garbage at all.

There’s nothing worse than somebody who tries to play the victim when their own actions are to blame. People with a victimhood mentality are unbearable, and OBJ is flirting with that line with the quote above.

He should just focus on playing football and everything else will take care of itself.

As I often say, it’s all talk until you actually accomplish something. As of right now, OBJ and the Browns haven’t done anything other than just continue to be a gigantic circus for all of us to enjoy.

