Johnny Manziel Discusses Potentially Joining The XFL, Says He Looks ‘Forward To Continuing’ His Football Career

Johnny Manziel continued to stir up the possibility of joining the XFL with some recent comments.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner made headlines this past weekend when he talked about potentially joining his old CFL coach June Jones on the XFL team in Houston. He’s not backing down from talk about Vince McMahon’s new league, but also sounds open to anything. (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

Manziel told Dan Patrick the following in part Monday when discussing possibly playing the XFL:

I don’t know if what I said the other day was all that much of groundbreaking news that, you know, I’m really looking forward to continuing my football career wherever that is. You know, whether it’s in the XFL, whether it’s somewhere else, whatever it is and whatever it might be, I just want to keep a ball in my hand. I just want to keep going and keep playing football.

You can watch his full comments below:

As I’ve said many times before, McMahon is a smart dude, and he knows he needs somebody major to move the needle.

There’s no better option than Johnny Football. He can play coy all he wants, but everybody with a pulse knows he’s headed to the XFL the first chance he gets.

Any startup league needs a major name attached. Even all these years after winning the Heisman, Manziel still generates headlines in an unreal way.

The XFL needs a face, and I promise you it’s almost certainly going to be Manziel.

I’ll be stunned if Manziel doesn’t end up in the XFL, which would probably mean his football career is officially over. Dan Patrick asked about camp invites, and it’s clear there aren’t any floating around in the NFL.

It’s XFL or bust for one of the greatest college football players to ever pick up a ball.

