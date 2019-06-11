Kendra Wilkinson Turns 34 Years Old

June 12 is Kendra Wilkinson’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her greatest looks.

Kendra Wilkinson is an American television personality, businesswoman and model. She is most known as one of Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriends. She appeared on the E! reality series that documented the lives of the girlfriends that lived inside the Playboy Mansion called “Girls Next Door.”

Wilkinson eventually moved out of the Playboy Mansion when she met her first husband Hank Baskett, former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver. She then started her own spin-off reality series “Kendra,” that followed her first year out of the Playboy Mansion and her wedding planning. (RELATED: Kendra Wilkinson Posts Sexy Swimsuit Pic And Reconnects With ‘Girls Next Door’ Co-Star)

Wilkinson went on to make several cameos in different shows including “Las Vegas” and “Entourage.” She also appeared in Akon’s “Smack That” music video and the video for Nickelback’s “Rockstar.”

The former Playboy girlfriend married Baskett in 2009. The two share two children together. Baskett and Wilkinson filed for divorce in 2018.

