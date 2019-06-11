Oakland Raiders Will Be Featured On The New Season Of ‘Hard Knocks’ On HBO

The Oakland Raiders will be the latest team featured on HBO’s sports documentary series “Hard Knocks.”

Jon Gruden’s squad was announced as the pick for the show Tuesday night, and this is going to be like a drug for football fans. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Sign Richie Incognito To One-Year Deal)

Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders are going to be on Hard Knocks this summer, per league official. They are the second AFC West team to be featured on the HBO series (KC Chiefs in 2007). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2019

My friends, I hope you’re ready for a gigantic party starting August 6. It’s going to be pure electricity. I wanted my Lions to get the nod, but Gruden and the Raiders were my clear second choice.

Gruden by himself is one of the most entertaining guys in the world. Whenever he opens his mouth, I hang onto every single word.

It’s nonstop entertainment, and now we’re going to get to see it throughout all of training camp. This like like paradise for fans of the game.

They also have Antonio Brown in town now, which means we’re definitely in for some diva antics. We can only hope Gruden gets caught on film just unloading on him for something.

The legendary coach together with Antonio Brown and it all being broadcast around the world on HBO is going to be ratings gold. I’m literally smiling ear-to-ear as I type every single word of this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oakland Raiders (@raiders) on May 14, 2019 at 9:42pm PDT

Tune in August 6 to watch it all unfold. It should be absolutely epic.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter