Sports Illustrated Lists Wisconsin Players Graham Mertz, Jack Coan And Jonathan Taylor As Possible Heisman Winners

Sports Illustrated recently showed some serious love to Wisconsin football players Jonathan Taylor, Jack Coan and Graham Mertz.

The publication released a list of players who could win the Heisman Trophy at the end of the season, and the the two quarterbacks and star running back were all on the list.

Mertz and Coan were included in the group “First-Year Starters Who Could Pop” and Taylor was in the “Workhorse Running Backs” group. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

Seeing Taylor on the list shouldn’t surprise anybody. Most oddsmakers have him as a likely finalist for the most coveted award in all of college football.

He’s the most dominant back in the sport of college football, and he has the best chance of the three to end up in New York. There’s no doubt about that. He’s got national recognition, and he simply does disgusting things coming out of the backfield. (RELATED: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Sends Message To His Critics, Says All His ‘Chips’ Are ‘In’)

As for the quarterbacks, we have no idea who will even be the starter yet. Fans want Mertz like they want the ability to keep breathing, but there’s a real chance Coan takes the first snaps of the season against USF.

I don’t want to sound pessimistic, but there’s no chance Coan is winning the Heisman. I appreciate SI putting him on the list, but let’s be realistic.

He might be solid, but the junior gunslinger isn’t going to New York. He’s just not.

As for Mertz, he might have Heisman potential down the road, but there are very few freshmen capable of walking away with that trophy.

As of right now, a true freshman has never walked away with the trophy at the end of the season. Could Mertz be the first? He might be talented as all hell, but I doubt it. I like his chances a lot more than Coan, but we’re still talking about something that’s never been done before.

Let’s focus on him just winning the starting job before we have any serious conversations about Mertz as a possible Heisman candidate.

I appreciate the love from Sports Illustrated, but the only one from this crew who should be involved in serious conversations right now is Taylor.

Look at me being all unbiased. Have fun trying to wrap your brain around that one, SEC fans.

