Trump Jr. Returns To Capitol Hill For Questioning From Senate Intelligence Committee

President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. is set to appear for questioning in front of the Senate intelligence committee Wednesday to answer questions regarding the Russia investigation.

Trump Jr. will be in front of the committee, behind closed doors, in order to obey the panel’s subpoena. This comes after the panel’s staff interviewed Trump Jr. in December 2017. Senators want to question Trump Jr. after Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified earlier this year, the Associated Press reported.

Cohen pleaded guilty in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Nov. 29, for lying to the Senate Intelligence and House Intelligence Committees. However, Trump Jr. did not face any charges in Mueller’s probe. (RELATED: Trump ‘Very Surprised’ By Senate Subpoena For Don Jr)

Mueller also investigated the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting, but declined to charge Trump Jr.

Trump said in early May that he was “very surprised” the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence subpoenaed his son.

