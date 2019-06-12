J.J. Watt Confirms He Will Have An Open Bar At His Wedding

J.J. Watt revealed he’s already been doing a little bit of wedding planning.

The Texans defensive lineman and his fiancée, Kealia Ohai, who recently got engaged in May in the Bahamas, talked with reporters Tuesday about their wedding plans, according to a report published by ABC13.

“It’s open bar for everybody,” Watt said told reporters. “It’s the only way to make a good wedding.”

The couple revealed wedding planning is fully underway, even though Ohai is in the middle of her soccer season with the Houston Dash. (RELATED: J.J. Watt Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Kealia Ohai)

Watt went on to talk about how impressed he was with the support he’s gotten from his fans on social media.

“All the people that I’ve never met, reaching out and sending their best wishes. It’s great,” Watt admitted. “It’s awesome that people can kind of see that and we appreciate all the kind words and well wishes that everybody sent.”

Everyone knows that in order to host a really good wedding, you have to have an open bar. You basically aren’t ready to get married if you can’t afford to have one. Why would you invite all your closest friends and family to sit through your long wedding ceremony without a reward at the end?

That’s atrocious. I’m glad Watt and Ohai know how important an open bar is to a successful wedding.