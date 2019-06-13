Jon Gruden Says He Likes What Richie Incognito Has ‘Done’ With The Raiders

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden likes what he’s seen so far from Richie Incognito.

Incognito joined the Raiders this past offseason after sitting out a couple NFL seasons, and it sounds like he might be ready to make an impact during the 2019 season. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Sign Richie Incognito To One-Year Deal)

The legendary football coach told the media the following, according to NBC Sports late Tuesday:

I’ve spent a lot of time talking with Richie, and this is not a far-fetched comeback that he’s trying to make. This is something he has thought a lot about. He walked away from the game for very good reasons; I’m not going to get into that. We like where he is. We like what he’s done and the potential of what he can do for us.

I really hope Incognito makes the most of this opportunity in the NFL. He’s had a tough go about it over the past year, and he has had multiple issues with the law.

Most notably, the former Buffalo Bills star was arrested at a funeral home following his dad’s death. I think it’s safe to say he was in a downward spiral before finding his way back to the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Incognito (@68incognito) on Jan 2, 2018 at 10:24am PST

Gruden also said Incognito was “one of the best” the last time he played, which is 100% correct. He’s a hell of an offensive lineman. He’s just struggled with stuff off of the field.

Now, he’s got another shot at earning some NFL pay checks, and it sounds like Gruden is all for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richie Incognito (@68incognito) on Dec 8, 2017 at 6:26am PST

My guess is Incognito will be around by the time the season starts. Some people might think he might not make cuts past the preseason, but I doubt Gruden brought him in just so he could turn around and cut the former star.

There’s no chance that was the plan. If they needed an extra body for camp, they could have gotten just about anybody else.

Let’s all hope he’s able to make the cut now that his life is back on track. Gruden is a great coach to have overseeing the process.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter