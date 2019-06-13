Kate Mara Opens Up About Suffering A Miscarriage The First Time She Was Expecting

Kate Mara opened up about suffering a miscarriage the first time she and husband-actor Jamie Bell-found out they were pregnant and expecting their first child.

“It was the first time I’ve ever been pregnant, and I’ve never had that excitement and shock of being an almost mom,” the 36-year-old actress explained during Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, according Thursday to People magazine. “That just was such a special sort of reveal.” (RELATED: Actress And NFL Heiress Kate Mara Defends Anthem Protests)

The “Fantastic Four” star then shared how she first broke the news to Bell and that it was while they were stopped at a red light while driving. (RELATED: Kate Mara Brings The Heroic Movie Of A Marine And A Military Combat Dog To The Big Screen)

“I turned to him and I was like, ‘Is now a bad time to show you this?'” Mara explained. “I showed him the [test] stick. He was at a stop light, and he just burst out laughing and was like, ‘Oh, my God. How is that possible?'”

But unfortunately, when she went in for a check-up at eight weeks the doctor found that things were not going well.

“She couldn’t see the embryo, but she could see the pregnancy sac,” the “House of Cards” star said of the ultrasound tech. “My doctor at the time said, ‘Maybe you are off with your timing.’ I was like, ‘I am so good with timing.'”

“I knew that there was no way that was possible, but you’ve got that tiny hint of hope,” she added.

Mara continued, “She said, ‘There is clearly something off or wrong. Why don’t you come back in and we’ll see what we can see?'”

“I think the next day we went back in and she said I clearly had a blighted ovum, which I didn’t know what that was at the time,” the actress shared. “I’ve learned what that is. So she said, ‘Basically, you’ve miscarried, but it just hasn’t left your body yet.'”

“Everything just took so much time, by the time it was all over. It just dragged out forever,” she added, explaining that she was three-months pregnant once it was over.

The experience was devastating, and when they learned a while later the exciting news that they were expecting again it was “bitter or sweet sort of.”

“It was weird, this bitter or sweet sort of … I was so excited, but also sad that we weren’t as excited as we were the first time, because that was clear that it was a very different dynamic,” Mara said.

It comes after Mara and Bell announced last month the birth of their daughter.

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago … Here are her feet ,” the “Shooter” star captioned her post on Instagram.