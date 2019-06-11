REPORT: Anthony Davis Wants To Play For The Lakers Or Knicks

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has apparently narrowed his desired destinations down to the Lakers or Knicks.

According to Shams Charnia of The Athletic, the talented NBA star is “focused” on those teams as his “long-term destinations.”

The Lakers tried as hard as they could this past season to land Davis, and it nearly blew the team apart. LeBron James was unable to get him as a teammate before the trade deadline, but you can bet they’ll absolutely make a run in the offseason. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Make Jason Kidd The Highest Paid Assistant In The NBA)

LeBron needs another superstar in Los Angeles, and Davis could be the perfect fit to bring the Lakers back to the playoffs.

As for the Knicks, they’re a major market team, but who the hell knows what kind of shape they’ll be in after the offseason is over. There’s no guarantee they’re going to get Kevin Durant, and there’s no guarantee they’ll be any good.

They’re one of the worst run organizations in the league. I’m not sure why a guy like Davis would really want anything to do with them unless he knew for sure Durant was going there.

I think fans are also kind of hoping Davis hangs around in New Orleans. The Pelicans have the first pick in the draft and are almost certainly going to draft Zion Williamson first overall. It could be a lot of fun to watch them play together.

Unfortunately, it’s pretty clear Davis has next to no interest in chasing that outcome. My guess is that there’s a very high chance he’ll be on a new team when the new season starts in the fall.

