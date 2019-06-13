Richard Madden Enjoyed ‘Game Of Thrones’ Role, Is ‘Thankful’ It Ended After Season 3

Richard Madden has no problems with the fact his “Game of Thrones” character died at the end of season three.

The Scottish actor played Robb Stark in the hit HBO series and was done on the show after the Red Wedding that wiped out his character among others. You can watch the legendary scene below from the end of the third season. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Madden recently told Amy Adams the following when discussing his time on “Game of Thrones” for a Variety piece:

I died at the end of Season 3. It was such a hard thing to finish because from first pilot to my death was five years. But five years was a great time to be on the show. It helped me so much with my career and experience. I learned a lot from shooting 30 hours of television. You really start to learn the trade doing that. And then I was thankful to leave it. The actors on it now must be 11 years into playing these characters. Give these guys some medals, because that is a marathon.

I don’t fault Madden at all for being happy he got off the show when he did. There’s nothing wrong with sticking around for a long time, but some people just don’t want to do the same thing for a decade.

Plus, his character went out in epic fashion. The same can’t be said for pretty much everybody else who made it to the end.

I’d rather go out in the Red Wedding at the end of season three than stick around to go out like a loser with some stupid conclusion in season eight. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

Besides, dedicating five years to a show is still a ton of time. Half a decade for three seasons! Of all the deaths in “Game of Thrones,” Robb Stark’s was right up there with the best of them.

There’s no question the moment was one of the top three or four moments in the history of the hit show.

He’s also been crushing it ever since he left the show. He was in “The Bodyguard” on Netflix and played a major role in the Elton John biopic “Rocketman.”

It should be interesting to see what Madden does down the road. I have a feeling he’ll only get more and more successful as more time goes by. “Game of Thrones” was a hell of an impressive start, and he’s only going upward.

