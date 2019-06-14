Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen Dies At 75

Your first name

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died Thursday night at the age of 75.

Bowlen was the Broncos majority owner for 35 years, and the franchise’s CEO for 30 years, before stepping down in 2014 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Bowlen passed away due to complications from the disease. (RELATED: Denver Broncos Hire New Coach. How Will Fans React?)

The franchise announced the sad news on its website early Friday morning, releasing a statement from Bowlen’s family.

Statement from the Bowlen family on Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen: — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 14, 2019



“We are saddened to inform everyone that our beloved husband and father, Pat Bowlen, passed on to the next chapter of his life late Thursday night peacefully at home surrounded by family,” the family said.

“Our family wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received in recent years. Heaven got a little bit more orange and blue tonight,” they continued.

Bowlen oversaw three Super Bowl titles during his time, with the Broncos taking home the championship in 1997, 1998, and 2015.

Bowlen is survived by his wife Annabel and the couple’s seven children. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bowlen’s family during this time.

