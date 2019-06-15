Washington State Releases Fake Ad For Mike Leach Talking Head Device

Washington State recently released an awesome fake ad for head football coach Mike Leach.

The Cougars released a video for a home device in the shape of Leach’s head that gives advice and answers questions. (RELATED: Mike Leach Tweets About Sasquatch And The First Guy To Hear A Parrot Talk)

Unfortunately the device isn’t real, but it’s still highly entertaining. Give it a watch below.

If this was real, I’d buy one in a heartbeat. A heartbeat! Leach is arguably the most entertaining man in all of sports, and he’s without a doubt the most quotable.

Everything that comes out of his mouth is absolute gold. His comments on weddings and fat little girlfriends are both two all-time moments in the world of college football.

In all honesty, I’d probably pay an embarrassing amount of money to have a talking Leach head in my house that could offer tidbits of advice and quotes.

I’d spend way more money than I’d ever want people know about. How couldn’t I? The man is an electric factory. You’re out of your mind if you don’t think a talking Leach head wouldn’t be awesome around the clock.

Unfortunately the device just isn’t real, which is a huge letdown. It’s borderline cruel to run an ad for season tickets and then not have this device available for purchase.

It’s more heartbreaking than the last time a woman shot me down at the bar. It’s a rattling experience for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfootball) on Jan 22, 2019 at 8:01am PST

It should be fun to see if WSU is able to tear it up in 2019. With Leach running the show, I certainly wouldn’t bet against them.

