Washington State football coach Mike Leach turns 58 Saturday.

As everybody knows, I am a huge fan of Leach. Not only is the man a genius on the football field, but he’s also incredibly entertaining. (RELATED: America’s Most Entertaining Football Coach Might Start Teaching A College Class)

Every single time a microphone ends up in front of his face it turns into gold. The man is a machine when it comes to soundbites.

I’m not sure he’s ever disappointed when it comes to his public comments. That’s why we’re here today. As a celebration of this great man, let’s take a walk down memory lane with some of his greatest moments. (RELATED: Legendary College Football Coach Has Amazing Rant About Recruit Rankings)

Enjoy!

never change, Mike Leach pic.twitter.com/nAoaM6apTO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 29, 2018

He’s 58 years young, and one of the greatest men in all of football. Personally, I hope he coaches for the next 20 years. The video content will be enough to get me my private plane.

Godspeed, Leach, godspeed. We’re all counting on you!