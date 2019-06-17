Kate Middleton Stuns In Gorgeous Black And White Dress Coat At Windsor Castle Celebration

Kate Middleton absolutely turned heads Monday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black and white coat dress for a Windsor Castle celebration.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the gorgeous button-up number with black piping throughout as she arrived for the Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the fantastic look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun, a beautiful black hat, black purse and black high heels. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Countess of Wessex are joined by The Queen of Spain and The Queen of the Netherlands ahead of today’s #GarterDay service,” Kensington Palace tweeted about the day’s event.

The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Countess of Wessex are joined by The Queen of Spain and The Queen of the Netherlands ahead of today’s #GarterDay service. pic.twitter.com/1ZwEfqMjAJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 17, 2019



According to People magazine:

The Order of the Garter was founded by Edward III in 1348 and is the most senior order of knighthood in the British honors system. The number of companions is limited to 24, although supernumerary members do not count towards this total.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Middleton always looks perfect no matter what the occasion has been noted numerous times. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a pretty off-the-shoulder cream-colored dress for the the Addiction Awareness Week Gala Dinner in Britain.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.