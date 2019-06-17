LaVar Ball Tells Female ESPN Host She Can ‘Switch Gears With Me Anytime’

LaVar Ball is back in the news, and once again he is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The helicopter father of recently-traded New Orleans Pelicans’ guard Lonzo Ball went on ESPN’s First Take this morning, and stunned the internet with an overtly lewd comment he made towards the show’s host, Molly Querim. (RELATED: REPORT: Los Angeles Lakers Expected To ‘Pursue’ Kawhi Leonard)

“Lavar, can I switch gears with you?” Querim asked.

“You can switch gears with me anytime,” Ball replied.



You can tell just how uncomfortable the situation is with the reaction of Querim and her co-hosts. Querim awkwardly laughs and asks to “stay focused,” Stephen A. Smith appears to mumble the words “oh Lord,” and Max Kellerman simply shakes his head in disbelief. (RELATED: Turkey Vulture Crashes Into Stephen A. Smith’s ESPN Office)

Ball has been a frequent guest on the show, and resurfaced in the news over the weekend after his son was traded to the Pelicans as part of a package that gave Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. LaVar responded to the trade in typical LaVar fashion, guaranteeing the Lakers would never win another title again.

All of that is in good fun, what’s not in good fun is LaVar — a married father of three — attempting to degrade a female reporter on national television, a reporter who was simply trying to do her job. You have to wonder if ESPN will let LaVar back on its network after this classless comment.

