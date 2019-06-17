Lena Headey Says She Wanted Cersei’s Death In ‘Game Of Thrones’ To Be ‘Better’

“Game of Thrones” star Lena Headey wasn’t overly impressed with the way Cersei died in the second to last episode.

Headey played the tyrannical dictator in the hit HBO show, and her character’s storyline came to an end as she was crushed as Daenerys burned King’s Landing to the ground. However, she wasn’t overly impressed with how it all went down. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Headey told The Guardian the following in a piece published Sunday:

I will say I wanted a better death. Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.

It’s not a secret I hated the ending, but I really couldn’t agree with Headey anymore than I do. I think we all expected a massive confrontation between Dany and Cersei.

It’s what we believed the show had been building up to. Unfortunately, that never happened. Daenerys torched the city and Cersei just got crushed to death.

It was underwhelming to say the least. You can’t tease a confrontation for years, and then not deliver. You just can’t, and that’s exactly what happened towards the end of “Game of Thrones.”

As more time passes, we’re going to hear more and more from the stars about what should have been done differently, and that’s something I can’t wait to dig into. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

If I had to guess, most of the actors weren’t pleased. This was an epic story that crawled across the finish line instead of sprinting through the end.

Shoutout to Headey for stating what we’re all thinking. It can’t be easy to look in the mirror and be that honest about something you’re so closely tied to.

She shouldn’t worry. Fans everywhere are in complete agreement.

