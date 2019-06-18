‘Bachelorette’ Hits Season High In Viewers After Hannah Brown Threatens To Quit Show

“The Bachelorette” hit its season high in terms of viewership for Monday night’s episode.

The show returned to Monday night this week after airing Tuesday night last week and received 5.53 million viewers, according to a report published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter. The total number of viewers brings the show to its season high this year.

“The Bachelorette” received a 1.5 rating among adults in the 18-49 age group. The rating is tied with the June 3 season high. ABC led the evening in TV ratings with a combined 1.2, while “The Bachelorette” specifically won the evening.

This week’s episode of “The Bachelorette” was highly teased as the height of conflict between Luke P. and “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown. That alone could explain the high number of viewers. However, the conflict seems to have just begun. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Buys Hannah B. An Engagement Ring Weeks Before End Of Show)

On last night’s episode, the audience saw a rare sitdown between Harrison and Brown in which she weighed the pros of staying on the show.

Afterwards, fans got a sneak peak at the drama set to go down next week. Luke P. definitely slut shamed Brown after he found out that she was having physical relationships with the other contestants on the show.

It’s crazy for Luke P. to think that she’s not kissing or potentially having sex with these guys if given the opportunity. She’s dating them.

Next week you should be prepared to see some sh*t go down.