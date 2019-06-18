Oddsmakers Believe The Cleveland Browns Will Make The Playoffs

Oddsmakers think the Cleveland Browns will be in the playoffs this upcoming season.

The Browns playoff odds are at -140 to make the playoff, which is right around 55% in the gambling odds, according to odds from BetOline.ag.

It’s crazy how much hype the Browns have. Being favored to make the playoffs isn’t the biggest revelation, especially after the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, but it is just the latest sign people are expecting big things in Cleveland this year. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

I can’t blame people who are expecting a lot. The offense is certainly talented. Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry, OBJ, Kareem Hunt and company are an incredibly talented unit.

However, we might want to tap the brakes just a little bit.

Remember, the Browns have been a joke for a long time. Until we actually see a huge improvement and a great product on the field, it’s all just talk.

People get upset with me when I say that, but it’s true. I don’t care what the players, coaches and media say. Until the Browns start winning a bunch of games, it’s nothing other than pointless chatter in terms of the talk about how great they are.

Now, I am super excited to see what the Browns can do. They’ve got the talent, the country is watching and it should be a lot of fun.

Trust me, I’m not cheering against them, but I’m just not ready to jump in on buying all the stock just yet.

