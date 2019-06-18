Alabama Secretary Of State John Merrill Set To Run For Senate As Republican

Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill announced Tuesday he is officially launching a bid to run for an Alabama Senate seat.

“Today on [the Live with Dale Jackson] Show I confirmed I filed paperwork w/the FEC due to the excitement, support, & unsolicited financial contributions related to a possible run for the US Senate,” Merrill said. “We filed to comply w/election law, & if I run, I’ll be making a formal announcement next week.”

Today on @TheDaleJackson Show I confirmed I filed paperwork w/the FEC due to the excitement, support, & unsolicited financial contributions related to a possible run for the US Senate. We filed to comply w/election law, & if I run, I’ll be making a formal announcement next week. pic.twitter.com/2ZAk0OV9R5 — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) June 18, 2019

The conservative Club for Growth reportedly approached Merrill in May and encouraged him to run for the office, according to Yellowhammer News. Merrill has served as Alabama’s secretary of state since 2015 — he was previously a member of the state’s legislature.

Merrill joins an increasingly crowded Republican primary field, which includes former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville, state Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. (RELATED: Nearly 90 Percent Of Doug Jones Fundraising Came From Outside Alabama)

Democrats won control of Alabama’s junior U.S. Senate seat in 2017 after the state held a special election to replace former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who vacated the seat when he was elevated to head up the Department of Justice.

Jones defeated Moore, who faced massive backlash after allegations arose that he had molested a teenager in the 1970s. Despite the controversy, Jones won the election by less than 2% of the vote.

Jones is one of the most vulnerable incumbent senators in 2020 as Alabama typically votes Republican and is preparing for an uphill battle. President Donald Trump won the state by nearly 30 points during the 2016 presidential election.

