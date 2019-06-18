Trump Should Do More Interviews, But Stephanopoulos Was A Mistake

On today’s show we discuss how “cough-gate” became a CNN obsession yesterday and how President Trump should not grant unfettered access to liberal media outlets. Also, Joe Biden tosses an epic word salad while promising to raise taxes, Beto can’t give a straight answer, and OJ gets “stabby” on Twitter.

ABC News was granted unprecedented access to the President when they were allowed 30 hours of access to him and the White House. Of course, in editing, they chose to use scenes that would have been left on the cutting room floor if the subject were anyone but Donald Trump.

CNN took one of those moments – when the President reset the interview because his answer was interrupted by a cough off-camera – and turned it into a thing. They did at least 4 segments yesterday on how the President is a control-freak and/or germaphobe because of it. We have the audio and make the case that the President should do more interviews, but they should be interviews and not camera crews following him around because the media can’t be trusted.

At an event in DC, Joe Biden promised to raise taxes as soon as he’s elected. He was basically channeling the spirit of Walter Mondale, another former VP who ran against an incumbent President with a booming economy who promised to raised taxes. Biden also gave a long, rambling answer to a basic question about working with Republicans. He seemed to think throwing everything at the wall was a substitute for a substantive answer. We play the audio.

Beto O’Rourke has been relegated to also-ran status in the polls. The reasons for that were abundantly clear in an answer he tried to give in an interview with Jake Tapper when asked a basic question about immigration. It took 3 bites at the apple for Tapper to get an actual answer. We play the tape and take it all apart.

OJ Simpson allegedly sent knife emojis to a critic on Twitter. While “on brand,” it’s was a little too “on the nose.” And the Washington Post thinks “white Americans” having a problem with OJ in indicative of, you guessed it, racism. The insanity never ends.

