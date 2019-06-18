Trump Announces Patrick Shanahan Is Out As Defense Secretary

Henry Rodgers | Capitol Hill Reporter

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan will be leaving the top spot at the Department of Defense.

Trump sent out a tweet, announcing that Shanahan decided to leave his post and not move forward with his Senate confirmation process.  The president said Shanahan made this decision to spend more time with his family.

Trump also announced Secretary of the Army Mark Esper will be the new acting Secretary of Defense. (RELATED: Meet Patrick M. Shanahan, The New Secretary Of Defense)

President Donald Trump is welcomed by acting Secretary of Defense?Patrick?Shanahan during his arrival at the Pentagon on March 15, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“I am honored by today’s announcement of President Trump’s intent to nominate,” Shanahan said in a statement on May 9 after being nominated by Trump. “If confirmed by the Senate, I will continue the aggressive implementation of our National Defense Strategy.”

“I remain committed to modernizing the force so our remarkable Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines have everything they need to keep our military lethal and our country safe,” he continued.

In late December, Trump announced Shanahan would replace James Mattis, as the acting Secretary of Defense. Shanahan worked for Boeing for over three decades. He was appointed the 33rd Deputy Secretary of Defense on July 19, 2017.

