Trump Announces Patrick Shanahan Is Out As Defense Secretary

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan will be leaving the top spot at the Department of Defense.

Trump sent out a tweet, announcing that Shanahan decided to leave his post and not move forward with his Senate confirmation process. The president said Shanahan made this decision to spend more time with his family.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, who has done a wonderful job, has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Trump also announced Secretary of the Army Mark Esper will be the new acting Secretary of Defense. (RELATED: Meet Patrick M. Shanahan, The New Secretary Of Defense)

….I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

“I am honored by today’s announcement of President Trump’s intent to nominate,” Shanahan said in a statement on May 9 after being nominated by Trump. “If confirmed by the Senate, I will continue the aggressive implementation of our National Defense Strategy.”

“I remain committed to modernizing the force so our remarkable Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines have everything they need to keep our military lethal and our country safe,” he continued.

In late December, Trump announced Shanahan would replace James Mattis, as the acting Secretary of Defense. Shanahan worked for Boeing for over three decades. He was appointed the 33rd Deputy Secretary of Defense on July 19, 2017.

