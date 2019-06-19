Nebraska Predicted To Win The Big Ten West By Phil Steele

Phil Steele thinks Nebraska is the best football team in the Big 10 West.

Steele is just the latest person to pour some hype on the Cornhuskers, and he sounds confident they’ll be playing in the B1G title game.

“I think they can win the Big Ten West and in fact, they’re my pick to (do so) … I’m looking for Nebraska to go from 4-8 to winning the Big Ten West,” the college football guru said during a recent radio interview on JOX 94.5, according to 247Sports. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

I’m not going to lie to all of you. I’m really enjoying watching people make all these predictions about Nebraska.

It’s almost like the fact they were awful last season has no impact on anything going forward. It’s almost like nobody watched them play last year at all.

Did the Cornhuskers sign a bunch of NFL players and nobody noticed? I’m not sure what else could make people believe they’re going to go from a four win team to dominating the B1G? It doesn’t make much sense at all.

The saddest part is the fact Nebraska fans are buying all this up without much hesitation at all. They’re all in, and you just hate to see that kind of delusion.

Hate to see it happen! Those poor fans in Nebraska are going to have their souls ripped out when they realize Scott Frost and company still aren’t as good as everybody seems to think.

Trust me, Nebraska fans. Don’t buy the hype just yet. Until the Cornhuskers prove it on the field, this is nothing but pointless hype.

Also, you best believe I’ve got November 16th circled on my calendar. Wisconsin is rolling into Lincoln to remind you all what real football looks like.

