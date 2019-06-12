Nebraska Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson Cited For Allegedly Possessing Marijuana

Nebraska freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is in a bit of hot water after allegedly possessing marijuana.

According to KOLN, Robinson was cited Sunday night after police went to his dorm room and allegedly found him in possession of some weed. He’s set to be arraigned in court July 9. His citation comes after Maurice Washington was already cited for allegedly possessing paraphernalia.

What the hell type of program is Scott Frost building down in Lincoln? Their fans want to chirp nonstop and they’ve now had two players cited for alleged drug-related offenses in a matter of weeks. Are these the kinds of distractions Frost is tolerating within his program? (RELATED: Have I Forced The Wisconsin Vs. Nebraska Football Game To Get Scheduled For Primetime?)

I thought Nebraska was supposed to be about winning and nothing else. I thought Frost was supposed to be the savior sent from up above.

How is he supposed to win games if he’s busy dealing with these headlines?

Wisconsin is out here preparing to win championships, and Nebraska is doing their best to find lawyers for their players. You just hate to see it!

I guess we just have different standards of excellence. In Madison, you’re not reading headlines like these at all. You’re just reading about how we’re preparing to do huge things in 2019.

Apparently, there’s some time for alleged extracurricular activities in Lincoln. How are you supposed to win the Big Ten when you’re busy dealing with players getting cited by the police? It just doesn’t add up.

I hope Robinson beats the charge. I really do. I couldn’t care less about weed, and more importantly, I don’t need any excuses from Nebraska fans when we stomp them into the ground Nov. 16.

I really mean that. I hope all the Nebraska players beat their legal issues. I want them on that field in Lincoln. I want them at full strength. There won’t be any wiggle room for excuses after the Badgers come calling. You best believe that.

Best of luck to Frost as he tries to get his team under control. I know a team in Madison he can look to if he needs an example of what excellence looks like.