Scott Berry Cashes In On $100,000 St. Louis Blues Bet, Flies Private To Vegas

Scott Berry showed up in Las Vegas in style Tuesday to get the $100,000 he won on the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup.

Berry has gotten a ton of attention after betting $400 on the Blues to win it all back in January when they were the worst team in the league. After they defeated the Blues, the lucky bettor turned his $400 into $100,000. (RELATED: Scott Berry Wins $100,000 On The St. Louis Blues Winning The Stanley Cup)

How did he get it? Well, he took a private jet with Darren Rovell, his buddy who made $50,000 and some champagne.

The videos of them collecting their prize at the Paris sportsbook are awesome.

St Louis bettors Scott Berry & Brendan Chapel heading to Vegas in a @wheelsup private jet. The @actionnetworkhq is on the plane to tell all. Here they get on in St. Louis. pic.twitter.com/7rdYeux4v3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 18, 2019

On their way to Vegas to collect their money, @StLouisBlues bettors @D2DeanPortman21 and @ScottABerry1. Brendan Chapel (left) won $50K on his $200 Blues to win bet, Berry (right) won $100K off his $400 bet. When they bet in January, the Blues were the worst team in the league. pic.twitter.com/UWB3ujxvxc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 18, 2019

Upon landing in Vegas, @ScottABerry1 opens up the champagne, the @WheelsUp pilots play “Gloria.” pic.twitter.com/l9RET87vXv — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 18, 2019

The @ParisVegas has offered @StLouisBlues bettor @ScottABerry1 his choice of $100,000 in cash, chips or a check. Here is what $100,000 worth of ($100) chips looks like. pic.twitter.com/qKMlFkXu34 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 18, 2019

Converting $100,400 and $50,200 St. Louis Blues bets from cash into checks… pic.twitter.com/aoJZaf6Ive — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 19, 2019

St. Louis Blues bettor takes $2,400 in cash & $98,000 in a check. pic.twitter.com/9VcffBtYgJ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 19, 2019

No matter who you cheer for in sports, Berry’s story is an awesome one. It’s what all people who gamble on sports dream about.

He rode with his team when nobody believed them, and it resulted in a $400 bet being turned into a $100,000 payday.

Imagine walking up to the sportsbook in a casino and seeing $100,000 in cash sitting on a table. It’s the moment of a lifetime from a gambling perspective.

The Blues were trash when he wagered $400, and they turned it all around to win Berry a ton of money. I sure hope he sends them a thank you letter.

Also, smart of him to take pretty much all of it in a check. You can’t risk hitting the tables with $100,000 in chips and then watching it all disappear.

Get it in a check, let it hit the bank account and then go from there.

