Wisconsin Stars Jonathan Taylor And Tyler Biadasz Named Preseason All-Americans By Chris Steele

Wisconsin had two players among Chris Steele’s preseason All-Americans.

According to USA Today’s Badgers wire, superstar running back Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz were both on the list when it was released Monday. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

These two being pre-season All-Americans makes a ton of sense. Both of them are the best players in the country at their respective positions.

Biadasz will lead our offensive line as we fill multiple positions left open by departures from the 2018 squad, and Taylor will likely once again be the most dominant running back in the entire country. There’s not a defense on the planet that wants to see him in the backfield.

It’s only June and my Wisconsin Badgers are already generating a ton of attention. I’m sure that’ll make the haters and losers unhappy, but facts are facts.

You know you’re in for a fun season when you have the best running back and best center in the league on the same team.

That’s a recipe for the offense to be popping.

Throw Graham Mertz into the mix at some point this season, and there’s plenty for fans to be extremely excited about.

Last year might have been a disaster on every single level, but my Badgers are doing things differently in 2019. You best believe that.

Tune in August 30 to watch us take out USF to start the season. It’s going to be beautiful, and I’ll probably be about a dozen beers in by the time kickoff rolls around in Las Vegas.

Buckle up, folks!

