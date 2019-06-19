South Florida Bulls Reveal Ugly New Football Uniforms

South Florida’s new football uniforms are outrageously dumb and ugly.

USF tweeted out the new uniforms for the Bulls on Tuesday, and I hate them. They’re gross, they try to be flashy and they’re just all around awful. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

Take a look at them below.

New advanced threads for 2019! The team in the nation wearing the new @adidas WVN A1 uniform, adidas’ lightest weight game uniform! RELEASE: https://t.co/SVLUw3Q85Z#teamadidas #BullStrong pic.twitter.com/PeysHasu3O — USF Football (@USFFootball) June 18, 2019

Are they the ugliest uniforms we’ve ever seen? No, but they’re not good. That much is for sure. I love how the Bulls are bragging about being the “only” team wearing these uniforms and how they’re superior for ventilation.

If the Bulls need to worry about ventilation when they play Wisconsin to open the season, then they’re in a world of hurt.

I actually thought USF might give us a challenge. If they need antics and stunts like these uniforms, then the Badgers are going to blow them out of the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 18, 2019 at 11:07am PDT

Imagine bragging about your uniforms having better ventilation and stretchy material than others. Imagine in your mind Nick Saban trying to say that to recruits with a straight face. It would never happen, not in a million years.

Yet, USF, a team I actually wanted to respect coming into the season is doing just that. I sure hope they get their act together before August 30.

If not, the Badgers are going to roll them on national television for the whole country to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jun 4, 2019 at 9:27am PDT

I was slightly nervous with some early jitters about the season starting, but now I think I’ll be just fine when the game begins while I’m in Vegas.

At this rate, it’s going to be over by halftime if this is all the spirit USF can muster.

