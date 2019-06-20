Biden Isn’t ‘Woke’ Enough For Modern Democrats

On the podcast today we cover the trouble Joe Biden is facing in his bid to win the Democratic Party’s nomination and how all his problems are self-inflicted and an indication that the 76-year-old not only doesn’t understand the new “woke” party, but he might not even know what “woke” means. And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to be thin-skinned when it comes to any criticism, no matter how correct, even when it comes in a watered down form from a friendly media source like Chuck Todd.

Joe Biden is the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, but his opponents are sensing there is some blood in the water and are circling to damage his campaign. At a fundraiser in New York, he told attendees how he was able to work with segregationist Democrats when he first arrived in Washington; how he was able to have a “civil” relationship with racists. Saying anything remotely positive about racists doesn’t fly in the modern Democratic Party, even if they were Democrats themselves.

His opponents, happy to have an opening to make him look out of touch, pounced. The floodgates opened and calls for an apology flowed. Biden refused to apologize. Moreover, he didn’t seem to understand why anyone was upset. What should have been a non-story became a day long cable news feast that exposed that while the former Vice President is as liberal as anyone else running, he may not be “woke” enough to make it to the finish line. We have all the audio and analysis.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does not handle criticism well, even when she’s wrong, but she’s not used to it from members of the liberal media. Chuck Todd took issue with her calling detention facilities “concentration camps” and delivered a monologue saying as much on his show yesterday. AOC was furious, and her sycophantic followers on Twitter were soon calling for Todd to be fired. But he wasn’t wrong, she was. We play the clips and make the case.

