Jerry Nadler Has To Be Told To Stop Calling Hope Hicks ‘Ms. Lewandowski’

During Thursday’s closed-door hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, chairman Jerry Nadler had to be reminded of Hope Hicks’ name.

According to the transcripts released late Thursday afternoon, the Democratic New York Congressman referred to the former White House Communications Director as “Ms. Lewandowski” three times, eventually prompting Hicks to correct him.

Nadler responded to the correction by apologizing and saying simply, “I’m preoccupied.”

The reason Nadler referred to Hicks in that manner was unclear, although some chalked it up to never-confirmed rumors that she and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski — who is married — had been involved. (RELATED: Devin Nunes Says ‘Pervy’ Democrats Asked Hope Hicks About Her Love Life)

Author Michael Wolff, in his book “Fire and Fury,” claimed that the two were involved as well.

Neither Hicks nor Lewandowski ever confirmed any kind of personal relationship, and the White House across the board denounced Wolff’s book as “fiction.”

