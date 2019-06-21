Guy With A Gun Argues With Man Holding Baseball Bat On The Subway

A video is making the rounds online of a bizarre interaction in a subway car.

Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Deusen (@jamesvandeusen) on Jun 19, 2019 at 10:17am PDT

Let me offer you all some free advice. When a guy is holding a gun, the last thing you should do is move towards him, get loud or do anything to escalate the situation.

Generally speaking, guys who carry guns are willing to use them, especially if they’re a police officer. Poking the bear in the situation is next level stupid.

The fact the guy with the gun was so incredibly calm makes me think he’s been in this situation a time or two.

Most people would panic in the event they had to draw a weapon. Not this guy. He’s as cold as ice as he tries to de-escalate the situation, which is what the pros are trained to do.

That guy with the bat should consider himself very lucky. If he was dealing with a less rational individual, this whole situation could have ended with a body hitting the ground.

I know more than enough people who would start popping off rounds if a guy with a baseball bat approached them. All things considered, everybody in this situation should consider themselves very lucky.

