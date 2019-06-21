Ex-Girlfriend Of ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Opens Up About Boyfriend Being On The Show

The ex-girlfriend of “Bachelorette” contestant Jed Wyatt opened up about her claim Jed was in a relationship with her pre-show.

Haley Stevens, claimed Jed had every intention of staying in their relationship when he left for the show, but revealed she never heard from him when she found out he was back in town, Entertainment Tonight reported Friday.

Stevens is positive that no matter what went down, lead Hannah Brown has most likely handled it well. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Reportedly Had A Girlfriend While On The Show)

“People comparing and just questioning her decisions… she has handled it with grace and strength and stayed true to herself, so I have no doubt in my mind that she took care of [the situation with Jed] in what way was best for her,” Stevens said.

Stevens admitted if the two actually end up together at the end of the show, she hopes that their relationship was built on honesty.

“Somebody else asked me, ‘Do you think it’s real? If they’re together, do you think it’s real?’ I really, really hope so — and I hope that he was honest,'” Stevens added.

“This is a person that I loved that could just be engaged to someone else, so, that’s not easy, but if they are [together at the end of the show], I hope it’s real and I hope it’s right,” Stevens added. “That’s really all I can say.