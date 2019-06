Model Jasmine Sanders Turns 28 Years Old

June 22 is Jasmine Sanders’ birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Jasmine Sanders is a model and was born in Germany, but was raised in South Carolina. She began her modeling career as a teenager. Sanders modeled for Seventeen, Free People, Nike, and Aldo.

In 2016, she moved her career towards high fashion. Sanders has walked runway for designers such as Miu Miu, Moschino, DKNY and Ralph Lauren.

She has posed for many magazines including British Vogue, Vogue, Vogue Italia, Allure, Esquire, Glamour, GQ, Interview and W. Her covers include magazines such as Elle Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar Kazakhstan, Harper’s Bazaar Mexico and InStyle Russia.

In 2017, Sanders became a spokesperson for Reebox and went on to launch her own shoe design in December of 2017. In 2019, she was picked to be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.