NFL Writer Says The Detroit Lions Could Win 10 Games Or Have An Awful Season

Expectations for the Detroit Lions are pretty wide open for the upcoming season.

The Lions had an atrocious 2018 campaign, and fans are expecting much better with a healthy Matthew Stafford and a loaded offense. It turns out I’m not the only one who feels that way. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Offensive Linemen Chug Beers During Tigers Game)

Adam Rank wrote the following on NFL.com when discussing the season outlook:

The Lions are one of the most interesting teams to me heading into this season. They could sneakily be a team that surprises a lot of clubs this year. I look at the overall talent on this team and I think to myself,They could end up winning 10 games and be that team nobody was talking about, much like the Bears last year and the Rams two years ago. But then I look at the Lions, and I’m all, Yeah, they could end up winning just four games. At least they’re interesting.

If we win 10 games and get a playoff spot, then everything will be acceptable. At the very least, I’d say that I’d be satisfied with a 10 win season.

I might not love it but I’d be okay heading into the playoffs with 10 wins. It’d be a hell of a lot better than last season. That much is for sure.

If we only win four games, you best prepare for all hell to break loose. Fans are done with the disappointment. We paid Stafford a fortune, we added tons of talent around him, used our first round pick on tight end T.J. Hockenson and the time for excuses is over.

It’s time to show up and show out, or it’s time for Patricia to be shown the exit door. It’s that simple, and I refuse to say there’s an inch of middle ground.

Listen up. If we win just four games, Patricia has got to go. I hate to say it, but it’s 100% true.

Now, let’s hope this isn’t even a debate we have to have at the conclusion of the upcoming season. There’s a lot about Patricia to like.

There really is, but the NFL is a business. It’s not a charity. If he can’t keep up, then he has to go. However, I’m not that worried.

I’ve got a feeling Detroit is in for some big things in 2019. Let’s hope Stafford and company get the job done.