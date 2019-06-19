Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Played The 2018 Season With Broken Bones In His Back

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford apparently played the 2018 season with broken bones in his back.

It was known Stafford was dealing with some health issues last season, but I don’t think anybody had any idea it was as bad as the actual reality. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Offensive Linemen Chug Beers During Tigers Game)

“He had a broken back last year. Broken bones in his back,” Lions reporter Mike Hara said during an episode of his podcast when explaining Stafford’s health last season, according to MLive.com on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jun 18, 2019 at 3:16pm PDT

I’ve always said Stafford was one of the toughest guys in the league, and it’s stories like this one that make me know my thoughts are correct.

He gutted out last season as we watched him get pretty much mobbed weekly by defenses, but he didn’t quit. He gutted it out every step of the way.

Now, we find out that he was playing with a broken back. If that’s not the definition of gritty, then I have no idea what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jun 11, 2019 at 5:31pm PDT

I hope every single critic of Stafford reads this report and thinks about it next time they want to question the type of leader he is or type of player he is on the field.

How many quarterbacks would play with broken bones in their back? Not many, especially when you take into account the fact Stafford has had previous injuries.

It’s truly an example of just how tough the Lions star is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jun 1, 2019 at 7:05am PDT

Major props to Stafford for playing through one hell of an injury. He’ll always be QB1 in my eyes.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter