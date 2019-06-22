7 Dead, 3 Injured In Deadly New Hampshire Motorcycle Crash

Seven lives were claimed in a tragic motorcycle crash in rural New Hampshire Friday night.

The crash occurred when the motorcyclists collided with 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck in a two-lane highway. The crash took place at 6:30 P.M, according to state police. (RELATED: 9 Dead In Hawaii After Sky Dive Plane Goes Down ‘Fully Engulfed In Fire’)

“It’s tragic. It’s tragic for those involved, tragic for the families, so we’re doing our job, we’re doing our work and our thoughts are with the people who were adversely affected by this,” New Hampshire State Police Capt. Chris Vetter said, according to WMUR in Manchester, New Hampshire. “I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a crash with this much loss of life, so it’s a pretty significant accident.”

#Breaking News: WMUR has a crew on the way to the scene of this serious crash involving multiple motorcycles and a truck on Route 2 in Randolph. This story will be updated: https://t.co/boT1cuHmVk ????: u local/Miranda Thompson pic.twitter.com/kLOJwwb4aF — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) June 22, 2019

When officials arrived on the scene, the truck had caught fire and the motorcycles were shattered into pieces. Witnesses told WMUR that they sprung from their vehicles to help comfort the motorcyclists before police were able to arrive. One witness said people described the scene with people frantically calling 911 as they realized what had happened.

“Everybody got out of their car and helped, got blankets and first-aid kits,” Miranda Thompson, of Manchester said. “Everyone went into action and just helped.”

Police will continue to release additional details as the investigation continues.