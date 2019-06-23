Editorial

David Ortiz Moved Out Of Intensive Care After Being Shot

david Ortiz takes part in the pre-game ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Two of the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park on October 24, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Ortiz continues to improve after being shot recently in the Dominican Republic.

According to a statement from his wife through the Boston Red Sox, the legendary baseball player has been moved out of intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic, Chilling Surveillance Video Surfaces On Twitter)

The former Red Sox star was shot in the back while in his home country, and he had to have part of his intestines and colon removed.

He was quickly taken to the United States for further medical care after being initially stabilized.

This whole shooting situation is downright crazy, especially because the authorities are now claiming he wasn’t the intended target.

Anybody with eyes isn’t likely to believe that story. Ortiz was shot at pointblank range. Either authorities have no idea what they’re talking about or the shooter had the worst aim in the history of attempted killings.

 

Let’s hope Ortiz continues to improve at a steady rate and is back to his normal life soon than later. He’s a larger than life personality, and it’s great news to hear he’s out of the ICU.