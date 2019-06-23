David Ortiz Moved Out Of Intensive Care After Being Shot

David Ortiz continues to improve after being shot recently in the Dominican Republic.

According to a statement from his wife through the Boston Red Sox, the legendary baseball player has been moved out of intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic, Chilling Surveillance Video Surfaces On Twitter)

Red Sox sent out a statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz, stating that her husband was moved out of the ICU. https://t.co/GmIHIvTO74 pic.twitter.com/UcA92lIiBL — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 22, 2019

The former Red Sox star was shot in the back while in his home country, and he had to have part of his intestines and colon removed.

He was quickly taken to the United States for further medical care after being initially stabilized.

Surveillance video shows the moment MLB star David Ortiz was shot in the back at a Dominican Republic bar last night. Officials say he’s in stable condition after undergoing surgery DETAILS: https://t.co/qwaiwdxhTS pic.twitter.com/jH0bZ1Kg43 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 10, 2019

This whole shooting situation is downright crazy, especially because the authorities are now claiming he wasn’t the intended target.

Anybody with eyes isn’t likely to believe that story. Ortiz was shot at pointblank range. Either authorities have no idea what they’re talking about or the shooter had the worst aim in the history of attempted killings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Apr 9, 2019 at 4:15pm PDT

Let’s hope Ortiz continues to improve at a steady rate and is back to his normal life soon than later. He’s a larger than life personality, and it’s great news to hear he’s out of the ICU.