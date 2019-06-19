David Ortiz’s Condition Upgraded To ‘Good’ After Being Shot In The Dominican Republic

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is doing much better after being recently shot in the Dominican Republic.

According to a Tuesday statement from the team, his condition is now listed as “good,” but he does remain in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic, Chilling Surveillance Video Surfaces On Twitter)

The #RedSox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz: pic.twitter.com/WRTQJD9KLq — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) June 18, 2019

This is a great update for Ortiz. When he was shot in the back during an apparent hit attempt, he had to have part of his intestines and colon removed, and was then rushed back to America for further medical care.

Now, it sounds like the situation is certainly trending in a great direction as he tries to get his life back on track after the horrific attack.

You can watch a chilling video of the shooting below.

Surveillance video shows the moment MLB star David Ortiz was shot in the back at a Dominican Republic bar last night. Officials say he’s in stable condition after undergoing surgery DETAILS: https://t.co/qwaiwdxhTS pic.twitter.com/jH0bZ1Kg43 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 10, 2019

So far, multiple people have been detained in his home country for the shooting, and it seems like the people are eager for justice.

The shooters were allegedly only paid a few thousand dollars to pull off the assassination attempt. Trust me, there’s not enough money in the world to save you if you shoot Big Papi in his home country and you get caught.

I’m going to go ahead and guess the justice system in the Dominican Republic might not be as fair and rational as the one we have here. The alleged shooters might be in major trouble.

Best of luck to Ortiz as he continues to heal up. I can’t wait to see him make his first public appearance in Boston.

He’s going to set the crowd on fire.

